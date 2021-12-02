Apple has revealed the 2021 App Store Award winners, recognizing the 15 best apps and games that “helped users tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun.”

This year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

You can find the complete list here.

