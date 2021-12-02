Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation,” reports Deadline.

She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, and Aaron Moten. In her first major studio feature outing, Pullum will portray the eldest daughter, Betsy, of Smith’s character (Peter).

About ‘Emancipation’

Apple acquired Emancipation for US$120 in a bidding war. Here’s how the movie is described: Will Smith plays Peter, a slave who fled a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He had to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north. There, he joined the Union Army. The thriller is based on Peter’s true story and was inspired by the haunting photo of his bare back, scarred from the brutal whipping. The image, which came to be known as “The Scourged Back,” was published by The Independent in May 1863 and then in the Harper’s Weekly. It became indisputable proof of the barbarity of slavery in America, solidified the cause of abolitionists and prompted many free Blacks to join the Union Army.

About Apple TV+

