Michael Schwekutsch, an ex-Tesla engineer with experience in powertrains, has left Apple’s Special Projects Group to join electric air taxi startup Archer as senior vice president of engineering, reports CNBC. This is the latest example of staff turnover — both coming and going — in the “Apple Car” project.

CNBC notes that the former vice president of engineering at Tesla, Schwekutsch holds more than 100 patents related to vehicle design, worked on prototypes for the Tesla Plaid systems, and led production of electric drive systems for several vehicle models from Tesla, Porsche, BMW and others, according to his online resume. He came to Apple in March 2019.

Archer is working on electric-powered air taxis that take off and land vertically.

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

