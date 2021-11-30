Some 16-inch MacBook Pro owners are experiencing problems with the MagSafe 3 connector. I haven’t experienced the problem, but, apparently for some folks, it’s not charging the laptop when it’s turned off and the lid is closed.

Posts on Reddit note that, for some folks, in this situation, the LED on the charging cable repeatedly turns on and off and with each time it does you can hear the charing sound effect. The article says Apple Support has been contacted and replied:

“Please know that Apple is aware of the issue and investigating. And based on the instruction given by Apple, please keep your macOS updated and do one of the following:

Charge the computer while in sleep mode Charge the computer with the lid open Attach the MagSafe cable first, before shutting down the computer.”

