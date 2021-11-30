Tablet shipments in Western Europe shrank 20%, with 6.9 million units shipped in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. The exception to the rule, according to the research group: Apple’s iPad.

Apple saw a 33% year-on-year growth while the other top five vendors recorded double-digit declines.

“In Q3 2020, tablets had an extraordinary performance as they filled a gap created by PCs shortages. They are now seeing a corrective decline as penetration within the primary user base saturates,” says Canalys Research Analyst Trang Pham. “Despite the contracting market, Apple appeared to be unaffected. In recent quarters, Apple has increasingly widened its leadership in the market with other tablet vendors.”

He adds that the iPad’s consistent performance today is thanks to Apple’s dedicated focus on the tablet market.

“Apple continues to launch newer iPads throughout the year catering to more customer segments. Despite the crunch, Apple’s vertically integrated supply chain has insulated it well from bearing the brunt of the corrective decline,” says Pham.

