Not everyone needs a stylus for use with an iPad. And not everyone who needs a stylus needs an Apple Pencil. I’m a fan of the Pencil, but if you’re looking for a solid, and less pricey alternative, Adonit’s latest the Adonit Dash 4, works fine with any iPad or Android device. And that versatility is its biggest selling point.

Perhaps the second biggest selling point of the Dash 4 is its price: US$59.99. That compares to the retail price of $129.99 for the second generation Apple Pencil.

Another nifty feature is native palm rejection. The Dash 4’s blue light mode allows you to rest your hand naturally on your electronic device’s screen while writing without said writing getting “feedback” from palm contact with the display. However, you should note that this feature only works with 2018 and newer iPad models.

Also, I find the Apple Pencil to have slightly better palm rejection. You can rest your hand on your iPad without interrupting whatever you’re working on. And the tablet will still recognize your fingers.

Unlike the Apple Pencil, the Dash doesn’t need a Bluetooth connection (although I’ve never had issues using the Apple device with Bluetooth). You click the top of the stylus to choose between green (for 2017 and earlier iPads) or blue (later model iPads and Android devices) modes.

The Dash has a portless design that’s highlighted by its magnetic USB-C charging dock. The dock can provide up to 15 hours of standby juice with just a one-hour charge. And one hour is all it takes to fully charge the Dash.

However, the Apple Pencil only takes about 30 minutes to fully charge. And you don’t even have to wait for it to get to 100% before using it. Just 15 seconds of charging will give you approximately 30 minutes of power.

On the flip side, the Apple Pencil only lasts about 12 hours on a full charge. A fully juiced Dash 4 provides 15 hours.

The Pencil is also slightly heavier than the Dash 4: 20.7 grams compared to 15 grams. Both offer easily replaceable nibs.

So which is right for you? I prefer the Apple Pencil. It just feels better in my hand. And writing or drawing with it just feels smoother than using the Dash 4.

However, my likes are totally subjective. I’m sure others find the Dash preferable in these regards. Plus, if you need a stylus that you can use with iPads AND Android devices, the Dash 4 is your baby.

