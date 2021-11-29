Apple has launched a new Mac Upgrade Program targeted to businesses. It allows a company to return or upgrade a Mac laptop any time after 90 days.

You pay 3% of the laptop price. Pricing includes:

° $30 monthly payment for a 13-inch MacBook Air with a list price of $999;

° $39 monthly payment for a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a list price of $1,299;

° $60 monthly payment for a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a list price of $1,999;

° 75 monthly payment for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a list price of $2499.

