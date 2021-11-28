Though its AirPower project was abandoned years ago, in his latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple still has plans for its own wireless charging devices.

About AirPower

The AirPower (pictured in an image released by Apple almost four years ago) was originally announced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X. It was supposed to be able to charge a Qi-compatible iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods (in a special wireless charging case) at the same time regardless of where they were placed on the pad. However, there was constant rumors of production, engineering, and manufacturing difficulties. Seems those rumors were right, as Apple announced in March 2018 that work on the device was being canceled as, in Apple’s words, “will not achieve our high standards.

Gurman’s opinion

Gurman says Apple is working on a multi-device charger, as well as short and long distance wireless charging technology for its idea of a future where all major devices “can charge each other.”

Here’s his take: Apple likes to own the end-to-end product experience. The main accessory missing from its portfolio is a multi-device charger. It has the MagSafe Duo (which is overpriced, slower than the competition and only supports two devices) and individual device chargers, but it has nothing that can charge up all three products at the same time.

