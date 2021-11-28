In his latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the rumored “Apple Glasses” — an augmented reality/virtual reality headset — could be introduced in summer 2022 at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, but not arrive until late in the year or even early 2023.

Here’s his take: Apple’s first headset will have a complex, expensive-to-build design, complete with interchangeable lenses. The company will likely need to work with governments globally on possible prescription lenses and partner with a bevy of manufacturers on complex technologies that neither side has shipped before.

That will take time, and of course, Apple will want to have such a breakthrough new category in public view before exposing it to leak risks when it gets into the hands of more Apple employees and partners who will need to contribute to it before release.

More important will be the months of necessary publicity to get people interested in a new (and pricey) product and to rally enough support among software developers to make it worthwhile. I could see Apple announcing the headset at its 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference and focusing that event on AR and VR app development. Then it could ship the product late next year or in 2023.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

As for the rumored “Apple Car,” Gurman says that, though the rumor mill has Apple planning a 2025 launch, actually getting such a vehicle on city streets could take years longer.

The pictured Apple Car concept is courtesy of Vanarama.

Here’s his take: Apple, obsessively secretive, likely would not want to take the necessary steps of publicly testing its final car design on city streets before actually introducing it. That testing process will take years. Apple will also need to work with regulators globally and manufacturers, as well as repair centers and fleet management companies.

