As noted by AppleInsider, Italy has levied a joint fine of US$230 million against Apple and Google, claiming the companies are profiting from the use of user data, without telling those users what the purposes are. The country’s Competition and Market Authority, claims that the companies violate the Consumer Code.

“The Antitrust Authority has ascertained for each company two violations of the Consumer Code,” said the regulator in a statement (in Italian), “One for informative deficiencies and another for aggressive practises related to the acquisition and use of consumer data for commercial purposes.”

This isn’t the first time Apple has been filed in Italy. Last year the tech giant was fined by the Italian Antitrust Authority for 10 million euro (about $12 million) for allegedly misleading consumers in marketing the water-resistance of its iPhones.

The fine from the regulator was laid against Apple Distribution International and Apple Italia SRL, over two commercial practices in how it marketed Apple’s smartphone range from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11. In its advertising, Apple says its iPhones can withstand water for depths ranging from 1 meter to 4 meters, and for up to 30 minutes. On the first count, Apple was accused of not properly clarifying to consumers that the depths and timing work under specific conditions, such as lab-controlled testing with static and pure water.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related