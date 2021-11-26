The Report reports that Apple has resume sales of its products in Turkey, albeit with a 25% price hike. The hike reflects the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the US dollar.

Earlier this week Apple suspended sales from the local online store and apparently some of its retail stores in Turkey. The exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the US dollar has decreased by 80 percent since the outset of the year. Thus, the exchange rate, which was 7.3 TL/USD in January, reached 13.15 TL/USD on November 24 and stabilized at 12 TL/USD yesterday.

