On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 2.3, an update to its image editing software.

The upgrade brings a new automatic background removal feature, automatic subject selection, a new Select and Mask tool, and more. Pixelmator Pro usually costs US$39.99 for new users. However, for a limited time it’s available for 50% off. A demo is available for download.

iOS

Clapenjoy has announced Toddler Games 3.20.1, an update to the company’s educational preschool app for 2-year-olds.

The app offers learning games for “kids to explore the natural world.” Version 3.20.1 offers minor metadata improvements.

Toddler Games 3.20.1 is free (with in-app purchases) and available at the App Store.

