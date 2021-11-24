Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has made the HomePod mini available to order in yellow, orange, and blue in Australia and New Zealand, several weeks after the new colors were released in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

° From AppleInsider: A strong resurgence in iPhone shipments in China during the month of October hints at a robust iPhone 13 cycle, according to investment bank JP Morgan.

° From 9to5Mac: Spotify and Netflix are teaming up on a new partnership. With this deal, the music-streaming service will provide a “full audio-streaming experience” from the video streaming company, which looks similar to what Apple does with Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts.

° From Reuters: Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies including Apple be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans.

° From CNBC: Turkey’s lira crashed to a record low of 13.44 to the dollar on Tuesday. As a result, Apple has temporarily halted sales of almost all its products in Turkey.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Warren Sklar, Jim Rea, Kelly Guimont, and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner to examine Amazon’s release of a Prime Video app.Then the panel starts a discussion of the implications of Apple purchasing Google ads for apps in the app store. (Part 2)

