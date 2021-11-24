You can buy docks to add more connectivity to your Mac laptop. You can buy stands that elevate them to a better angle for typing. With the HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station you get the convenience of both accessories in one device.

The design

HYPER’s latest dock is a 15-port version designed for the 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The 2021 MacBook Pros reinstated a lot of connectivity options. However, if you need more, the HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station sports three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts under certain conditions (more on that in a sec).

All of the ports support 4K displays at up to 60Hz. The HyperDrive 4K also provides a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD port for charging purposes. two USB-C ports that support 10Gb/s transfer speeds, a USB-A port that supports 10Gb/s transfer speeds, two additional 5Gb/s USB-A ports, and an SD/micro SD card slot that supports transfer speeds of 104MB/s.

The HyperDrive Dock connects to the MacBook with three USB-C cable. One cable connects to 11 ports, including an HDMI/DisplayPort, while connecting an additional one to two cables enables one to two more HDMI/DisplayPort ports. Note that for all 15 ports to be active, all three cables must be connected.

The HyperDrive 4K is made from an aluminum material and fits seamlessly underneath the body of a MacBook Pro. As mentioned, this design offers ergonomic benefits, plus it helps dissipate excess heat from the laptop.

The modular approach

HYPER has implemented a two-part modular approach for the dock/stand. For 13 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models, the main part of the HyperDrive 4K comes with 13 ports, including two HDMI and DisplayPort ports.

The model for 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros includes a magnetic extension that attaches to the aforementioned module, The extension adds an additional DisplayPort and HDMI port for triple display functionality.

The HyperDrive 4K sits beneath the back of your machine and helps eliminate the need for various cables and dongles. It comes with three USB-C cables (well, technically, two — one cable has a double USB-C connector).

The fact that they HyperDrive 4K doubles as a stand is icing on the cake. As a stand, it has a rubber grip to keep things steady on your desktop, laptop stand, etc.

The HyperDrive 4K works with any version of the USB-C MacBook Pro, supporting models from 2016 to 2021. It also works with desktop Macs, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks.

The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station is currently available on Indiegogo with pricing starting at US$124 (for the smaller version) and $149 (for the larger version) with various early bird purchasing options.

I received a HyperDrive 4K in advance to review. According to HYPER, the docks are expected to ship next month. At launch, the 13/14-inch version will reportedly retail for $249.99, and the full version will retail for $299.99.

Review overview Functionality 10 The Pros Great connectivity

doubles as a stand

eliminates cable, dongle clutter The Cons Not inexpensive

will be overkill for some summary 9.7If your Mac laptop provides all the connectivity you need, you don’t need the HYPER dock/stand. However, if you need/want more connectivity options, this is a great peripheral for your laptop.

