Twinkly, which specializes in smart lighting, has announced that its lights are now compatible with Apple HomeKit.

The innovation, which arrives in time for Christmas, will allow all products not only on sale, but also those already purchased, to be updated for free through the latest version of the Twinkly app available in the Apple app Store.

Thanks to the integration with HomeKit, it is now possible to control all Twinkly devices with any Apple devices in order to allow the lights to be switched on and off and to gradually change brightness and color. All commands can also be given vocally through Siri, making lighting up the Christmas tree with customized design and sparkle even easier with these technological advancements.

