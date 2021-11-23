OWC has announced the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini, a smaller version of the desktop sized OWC Mercury Elite Pro.

According to OWC, features include:

Universally compatible: Plug and play with past, present, and future Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Android tablets

Life ready: save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files with up to 542MB/s real-world performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Game on: ideal for game storage with Playstation and Xbox consoles

Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

Portable: bus-powered and rugged to go from desktop to mountain top

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at US$42.99 or from 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, models starting at $94.

