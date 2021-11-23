As noted by MacRumors, Apple has updated its website with info on iOS 15 and watchOS 8 saying the ability to add your driver’s license or state ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states has been delayed until early 2022. Originally, the feature was due this 2021.

The website says that you’ll be able to “add your driver’s license or state ID to Wallet for use when you travel and, in the future, at retailers and venues.” The feature is coming in “early 2022.”

