Apple TV+’s “Tehran”” series has won a 2021 International Emmy Award for Best Drama. The International Emmy winners were announced at a live ceremony in New York on Monday. “Tehran” has been renewed for a second season, though no date has been announced for its return.

About ‘Tehran’

It tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. “Tehran” stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

The series is created by Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. “Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related