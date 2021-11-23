Apple won’t be able to deliver new iPads to consumers in key Asian markets in time for Christmas, reports Nikkei Asia. The report is baed on the latest delivery estimates, as the supply crunch hits the tech giant

Consumers in the Philippines who order one of the most popular iPad models (space grey with 256 GB and WiFi) on Apple’s website on Monday will have to wait until Jan. 14 for delivery — an eight-week wait. Consumers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia ordering on Monday would also receive their devices after Christmas, according to Apple’s website.

Delivery times for the iPhone are shorter than for iPads but still far longer than in a typical year, according to Nikkei Asia’s analysis.

