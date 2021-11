Plex is running a Black Friday/Cyber Monday Plex Pass sale offering 25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass. This means you can score access to all premium Plex features forever for US$89.99 (the regular price is $119.99).

You can use the redeem code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout anytime starting today through Monday, November 29. Go to https://www.plex.tv/black-friday/ for details.

