Apple wants its Maps app to be better at providing navigation directions. The company has filed for three patents (numbers 20210356281, 2021356287, and 20210356288) for these improvements.

About the patent filings

In the patent filings, Apple notes that user interaction with electronic devices has increased significantly in recent years. These devices can be devices such as computers, tablet computers, televisions, multimedia devices, mobile devices, and the like.

In some circumstances, users wish to obtain navigation directions on an electronic device. An electronic device can provide a user with navigation directions from a given location to a destination.

Summaries of the patent filings

Here’s the abstract of patent filing 20210356281): “In some embodiments, an electronic device displays indications of safety characteristics of one or more navigational segments of a navigation route. In some embodiments, an electronic device displays navigation options. In some embodiments, an electronic device presents indications of navigation directions while navigation along a route.”

