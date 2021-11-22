Apple will offer customers up to a US$100 Apple Store gift card with purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event. The event begins Black Friday, November 26, and runs through Cyber Monday, November 29.

You can get:

° A $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, an Apple Pencil (second generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 Pack, or Magic Keyboard.

° A $75 gift card with the purchase of AirPods (second and third generation), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

° A $100 gift card with the purchase of an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or 27-inch iMac.

