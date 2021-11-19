In a note to clients — as noted by CNBC — investment bank Morgan Stanley predicts that at the upcoming “Apple Car” will be the “ultimate EV bear case,” and affect stocks in rival automotive companies.

Yesterday Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025. According to Bloomberg, potential features of the Apple Car are:

° No steering wheel or pedals accompanied by an interior designed for hands-off travel;

° An emergency takeover mode (though I’m not sure how this wold work with no steering wheel or pedals);

° An infotainment center in the middle of the vehicle;

Following its prediction that Apple will be a “game changer” in augmented reality, Morgan Stanley researchers see the same happening with the “Apple Car,” but at a slower pace. The research firm expects sales to be slow at first, but will accelerate as time goes by.

