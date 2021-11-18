OWC has announced the OWC miniStack STX, which it says is “the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 Certified storage and hub expansion solution that seamlessly stacks with the Mac mini.

It’s also a plug and play expansion companion for Thunderbolt or USB-equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. It boasts three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C compatible) ports, a universal HDD/SSD bay and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot that provide storage capacity expansion and can be combined in a RAID 1 configuration.

With up to 770MB/s of storage performance, the OWC miniStack STX is designed for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data backup and access tasks. Its heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum with an internal heat sink and high-efficiency fan provides cool, nearly silent operation, according to the folks at OWC.

The OWC miniStack STX is available for pre-order now on Macsales.com starting at US$299.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related