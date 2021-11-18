On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Claris, a wholly owned Apple subsidiary, has updated FileMaker Pro 19 with new features, including Shortcuts for macOS Monterey.

Other new features include: support for more OAuth identity providers; a Custom OAuth account type (for authenticating users through a customized identity provider); a new session identifier (that allows custom app developers to provide administrators with more user information); faster SQL queries for field info; and improvements to the “Request” option in the Execute FileMaker Data API [application programming interface] script step. There are also various bug fixes.

FileMaker Pro can be purchased from Claris’ website. Prices start at US$19 per user, per month.

tvOS

LG is adding an Apple Music app. It’s supported on LG Smart TVs. The app supports such core ‌Apple Music‌ features as synced realtime lyrics.

Subscribers to Apple Music will be able to stream the service’s 90 million tracks in much the same way that Apple TV 4K users can.

