° From the Apple Newsroom website: Today at Apple Creative Studios amplifies young artists’ voices from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago with community celebrations.

° From 9to5Mac: It’s no secret at this point that Apple is becoming more interested in the sports segment, as the company has been investing and hiring related professionals to work in its TV division. 9to5Mac has now found evidence to support these rumors, including a new “SportsKit” framework for iOS and tvOS apps.

° From The MacObserver: Some companies, such as news publications, use a “click to subscribe, call to cancel” tactic to discourage customers from cancelling their service. The FTC says this practice is illegal.° From. iMore: Oreo is making a big announcement on Wednesday and teased the world with a hilarious Apple-style event announcement that looks an awful lot like the iPhone 12 event poster.

° From Bloomberg: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the legal and rhetorical battle with mobile giants Apple and Alphabet’s Google over their locked-down app stores and payments is at least in part motivated by his aspirations for the metaverse and ensuring there’s a fair playing field for the companies competing to create it.

° From The Financial Times: The UK’s Office of the Information Commissioner is investigating companies including Apple and Google over concerns their social media, gaming, video, and/or music streaming services could be endangering children.

° From iMore: Repair outlet iFixit has hailed the huge changes Apple is making to Self Service repairs for devices like iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, however says there is more work to be done.

° From The Verge: Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense requests a mistrial after it was noted that the iPhone Mail app compresses key video evidence.

