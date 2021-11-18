Jonah Hill has been tapped to star as Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in an untitled biopic for Martin Scorsese and Apple TV+, reports The Wrap, quoting an unnamed “individual with knowledge of the project.”

Scorsese and Hill are both producing the biopic as well. Hill will produce the film through his Strong Baby banner with his producing partner, Matt Dines. The Wrap says Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment is producing alongside Hill and Scorsese. Executive producers are Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Trixie Garcia and Eric Eisner. “American Crime Story: Impeachment” writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are writing the biopic.

