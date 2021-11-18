According to Bloomberg, Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

According to Bloomberg, potential features of the Apple Car are:

° No steering wheel or pedals accompanied by an interior designed for hands-off travel;

° An emergency takeover mode (though I’m not sure how this wold work with no steering wheel or pedals);

° An infotainment center in the middle of the vehiclee;

Bloomberg adds: Recently, the company reached a key milestone in developing the car’s underlying self-driving system, people familiar with the situation said. Apple believes it has completed much of the core work on the processor it intends to eventually ship in the first generation of the car.

The pictured Apple Car concept is courtesy of Vanarama.

