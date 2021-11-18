A $750 million lawsuit has been filed against Apple, promoter Live Nation, and performers Drake and Travis Scott. The lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, says that gross negligence lead to the injuries and deaths at the Astroworld concert, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Ten people died following a deadly crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert. Buzbee’s suit, which also names Apple Music — which streamed the event — and Epic Records, alleges gross negligence and seeks damages for “the loss of mental and physical health, and human life,” according to the Chronicle.

“No amount of money will ever make these plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life,” Buzbee says in the document. “The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought.”

