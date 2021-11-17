Apple TV+ has announced that the murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022.

From Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), the eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

About ‘The Afterparty’

“The Afterparty” features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”) and Dave Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”).

Here’s how the series is described: Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”) will also executive produce the series. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.

