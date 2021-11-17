OWC has announced the Fast Forward Rental Program for The Jellyfish by OWC. Starting today, you’ll be able to order a Jellyfish Mobile with either 48 or 96TB of storage along with accessories like 10Gb adapters and LTO drives, plus Jellyfish software, support, and remote monitoring, all on an annual subscription.

When you’re ready to upgrade, OWC will send you a new server, help transfer your footage, take the old one back and let you focus on scaling your team. Or, if you decide the Jellyfish isn’t the right fit for your team, you can send it back and move on. For more information and pricing on Fast Forward by OWC please visit MacSales.com.

