In a new Apple Pay promotion, Apple has announced a special discount and free lowest-price shipping on cards ordered from Snapfish. You can find the Snapfish app in the Apple App Store.

The new Apple Store promo offers customers 76% off all cards purchased with the payments system when applying the code APPLEPAY at checkout in the Snapfish app or on snapfish.com. Free lowest-price shipping is also included with the offer, which ends on Nov. 22.

The offer applies to the lowest-price U.S. shipping option and can’t be used toward upgraded shipping methods. Also note that the promo is restricted to mail order purchases and isn’t applicable to in-store pickup.

