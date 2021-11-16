On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Static Z Software has released SparkFX 1.1.0, an update to its sound board app for macOS.

It allows you to organize and play your sounds. SparkFX features a grid-based interface that that lets you focus on your performance. You can use the tool to add sound effect and music to live performances, podcasts and more. Version 1.1.0 adds full support for Audio Unit Effect plug-ins, including the built-in Audio Units that come with macOS as well as 3rd party Audio Unit Effect plug-ins.

SparkFX 1.1.0 is available for US$29. A free 14-day demo isavailable for download. All features are fully supported on macOS 10.15 Catalina and later.

Apple has updated Safari Technology Preview. The upgrade adds support for 120Hz scrolling on the new MacBook Pro.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

TechSmithhas announced that starting today, all new purchases of Snagit, Camtasia, and the Bundle will include one year of maintenance.

New prices including maintenance include: Camtasia (a screen recorder and video editor): $299.99; Snagit 2021 (screen capture and recording software): $62.99; and Camtasia + Snagit Bundle: $329.99.

