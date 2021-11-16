Apple has updated Final Cut Pro and its Dark Sky app with bug fixes and, in the case of the latter, a glitch with viewing weather conditions on an Apple Watch.

Final Cut Pro is the company’s professional video editing software. Version 10.6.1 fixes these issues:

° File handling issues that could prevent users from importing FCPXML 1.9 and 1.10 files;

° An issue in the Export File share destination that would cause the Video Codec setting to appear as unavailable after selecting “Computer” as the format;

° An issue in which the Command-Z keyboard shortcut would fail to perform an Undo action when a host system’s language was set to Spanish.

Final Cut Pro 10.6.1 is available at the Mac App Store. It costs US$299.99 for new users. It requires macOS 11.5.1 or later.

Apple acquired the Dark Sky app in March 2020. The update includes stability and performance improvements.

Dark Sky is available at the Apple App Store for $3.99. It requires macOS/iPadOS 11 or higher.

