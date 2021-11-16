In a note to clients — as noted by Apple 3.0 — Webush analyst Daniel Ives warns that the supply of the iPhone 13 Pro is outstripping demand by some 15%.

He thinks that Apple could sell more than 80 million iPhone units in the holiday season with stronger Pro versions driving higher average selling prices. Ives estimates that Apple is on pace to sell around 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, which would be record holiday pace.

The analyst predicts that AirPods also set for a strong holiday season. He thinks that Apple could ship close to 100 million AirPod units with a strong holiday performance already underway.

