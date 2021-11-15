Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° Apple appears to be the mystery tenant touted in a listing brochure for a portfolio of properties in the Flatiron Park business park in Boulder, Colorado, perhaps accounting for almost 240,000 square feet of space, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

° In the latest edition of Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman says Apple and Meta are heading toward a collision course around wearables, AR/VR headsets and home devices.

° From CNBC: Apple is sticking taxpayers with part of the bill for rollout of tech giant’s digital ID card.

° From AppleInsider: The White House has reportedly discouraged an #Intel plan to increase chip production in China over security concerns, according to a new report.

° From iMore: A new Forbes report claims that Apple is “secretly” buying Google ads for “high-value apps” on its App Store in order to drive App Store revenues.

° From Reuters: A Snap Inc has sued the social media company on Thursday, alleging it downplayed how a change in Apple Inc’s privacy policy threatened advertising revenue.

