Amazon has introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service. It’s a free download at the Mac App Store.

Of course, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video (US$12.99 per month). The macOS app requires macOS 11.4 or later.

The app supports Picture-in-Picture, AirPlay, and in-app purchases for TV rentals. It also supports on-demand content as well as payment with an Amazon credit card that’s already on file.

