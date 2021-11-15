Apple TV+ has released a teaser trailer for the reboot of the classic series “Fraggle Rock,” titled “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.” Debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 21, 2022, the new 13-episode Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency follows last year’s Apple Original shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”

About ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’

Here’s how the series is described: Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.

In addition to “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Apple’s growing partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes “Harriet The Spy,” the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel premiering this Friday, November 19; the popular “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” shorts; the 88 episodes of the original “Fraggle Rock” series and recently added bonus specials, “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs,” all of which are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

