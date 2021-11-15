Apple has announced that “Disney Melee Mania” from Mighty Bear Games will be joining the more than 200 games on its Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.

About ‘Disney Melee Mania’

Here’s how the game is described: Players will join forces in rumble-ready teams featuring iconic and fan-favorite Disney and Pixar1 characters, who will duke it out in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions.

“Disney Melee Mania” drops players into a virtual battleground and allows them to choose from 12 champions from several Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters added regularly. Each champion will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout five-minute matches bursting with battle arena action, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory. They’ll join fast-paced multi-player battles that put each character’s unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and also earn in-game rewards from events.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. It’s also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games. The service features new releases, award winners, and favorites from the App Store, including “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Mini Motorways,” “The Oregon Trail,” “Sonic Racing,” “FANTASIAN,” “Solitaire by MobilityWare,” “Tiny Wings,” and “Crossy Road Castle” — all without ads or in-app purchases.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related