9to5Mac reports that Apple is extending its offer to convert eligible purchases from one-time payments into Apple Card Monthly Installments.

The tech giant says that customers now have until December 15, 2021, to request to have eligible purchases converted to an Apple Card Monthly Installment.

Earlier this month, In an email to at least some Apple Card holders, Apple and its banking partner, Goldman Sachs, pointed out that they’re offering 0% financing to customers who expected to receive it on certain purchases.

The tech giant currently offers Apple Card Monthly Installments on certain items. Some customers used their Apple Card on ineligible items expecting to get the 0% payment option.

“We understand that some customers expected to receive 0% APR financing automatically when purchasing Apple products with their Apple Card,” the email reads. “If you expected to receive 0% APR financing with Apple Card Monthly Installments when purchasing an Apple product from either Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller, but you did not, we can help.”

