Galaga Wars+ and Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ are now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Galaga Wars+ (shown above) is available for the iPhone and iPad. Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Here’s how Galaga Wars+ is described: Your All-time favorite shoot’em up arcade game is now available on iPhone and iPad. Take control of the most iconic spaceships and free the galaxy from the invaders!

The galaxy is at stake. Fire up the engines and destroy endless waves of aliens in a shower of laser blasts and smoking missiles!

Galaga Wars+ is Bandai Namco’s classic arcade shooter game brought to Apple Arcade. With stunning graphics and simple touchscreen controls, Galaga Wars+ is an exhilarating trip down memory lane for all Nostalgic gamers and an instant blast for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s how Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ (pictured below) is described: Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit.

Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp.

