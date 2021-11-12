Apple wants to make it even easier to interact with handwritten text using an Apple Pencil. The company has filed for a patent (number 20210349627) for …. well …. “interacting with handwritten content on an electronic device.”

About the patent filing

Users of electronic devices such as iPhone and iPads often wish to insert handwritten content on their device or otherwise use an Apple Pencil. In some circumstances, users wish to select or otherwise interact with previously written handwritten text.

In other circumstances, users want to insert well-formed shapes or actionable text. And in still other circumstances, users want to view tutorials of text manipulation operations.

Apple wants to enhance these interactions. The goal is to improve the user’s experience with the device and decrease user interaction time.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “In some embodiments, an electronic device selects and provides for interaction with handwritten content in a content entry region. In some embodiments, an electronic device generates normalized shapes based on handwritten inputs. In some embodiments, an electronic device identifies actionable text within handwritten content and updates the identified text to be actionable. In some embodiments, an electronic device presents tutorials for text manipulation operations. In some embodiments, an electronic device displays visual feedback of text manipulation operations. In some embodiments, an electronic device selects units of content.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related