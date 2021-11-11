On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Anthropics Technology has announced PortraitPro 22 an update of its Mac compatible photo editing software.

New features include: Neck and Shoulder Slimming, Chin Shadows, Body Lighting Controls, Hairline Correction, Neck Wrinkle Removal, new lipstick colors, Lighting Brush improvements, and more. PortraitPro 22 is available to purchase or for a free trial. The app requires macOS 10.4 or later.

Houdah Software has updated HoudahGeo, its photo geocoding and geotagging solution for Mac, to version 6.2.

The app tags photos with location coordinates and related metadata. Travelers, photographers, and other professionals rely on HoudahGeo to organize and find photos, document and show where photos were taken. HoudahGeo 6.2 adds support for macOS 12 Monterey and Adobe Lightroom Classic 11.

It requires macOS 10.14 or later. HoudahGeo is available in English and German language versions. A full-featured trial version is available from the Houdah Software website.

HoudahGeo 6.2 is priced at $39 for a single-user license. A family license is available for $59. Upgrades are priced $24 and $36, respectively. HoudahGeo licenses purchased on or after August 1, 2019 qualify for a free upgrade.

Cisdem has released Cisdem Video Player 5.5.1, an upgrade of the video player for macOS.

It’s compatible with all mainstream video and audio files, like MP4, MKV, MOV, FLV, MPEG, WAV, and more. Version 5.5.1 h improves the performance of the app and adds new functions to enhance the playback experience.

Cisdem Video Player pricing starts at $9.99 for a single user (lifetime ) license. A demo is available for download. It requires macOS 10.10 or later.

