Each year when the next-generation iPhone arrives, we look forward to a crop of new cases as well. This year, I decided to avoid the “flood” of cases I normally get and focused on two related brands — Incipio and Survivor.

I gave three cases — the Duo for MagSafe ($39.99), the Grip ($39.99), and the Endurance for MagSafe ($49.99) — a test and found all to be solid and attractive accessories for my iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Incipio and Survivor Sustainability

Perhaps the best thing about the cases I received — in addition to their lifetime warranties — is that the company has made a commitment to sustainability. How did they do this? Each of their cases is made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew Copolyester, which is a very durable material made with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content.

If you really want to go eco-friendly, there’s always the Incipio Organicore Collection, which uses a material made from plants. Believe it or not, the cases are 100% compostable.

Incipio’s commitment to sustainability includes using packaging made from recycled materials, and partnering with Close the Loop USA to recycle used iPhone cases.

Protection

With all of this earth-friendliness going on, you might think that Incipio has dropped the ball with the primary reason for getting a case — protecting your iPhone. Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

The case I decided to use permanently for my iPhone 13 Pro Max — the Duo for MagSafe — is drop-tested to 12 feet (3.6m), with two layers of protection keeping your iPhone in one piece. Impact struts reduce the force of drops. The other two cases are able to handle a 14 foot (4.25m) drop while offering complete protection for your phone.

Between the iPhone 13 Ceramic Shield screen and the raised case edge, you shouldn’t need a screen protector.

One handy feature of these cases is a set of small “bumpers” on the back. These keep the iPhone from “rocking” when placed on a flat surface. That was a problem with earlier cases and also with case-free iPhones, as the camera bump isn’t flat with back of the phone. There’s also a raised lip around the camera bump to keep the camera from being scratched. The Endurance case has a raised lip all around the back for protection.

Looks

I’ve reviewed a ton of cases over the years. At one point, I was really into the wood and leather cases. I reviewed a $700 case years ago that was rather cyberpunk in design. It used copper, several kinds of wood, leather and slices of stone. The case received a bad review because it used a set of tiny screws to hold itself together. Those screws kept falling out…

However, I now find that I like basic cases the best. By basic, I mean that the case protects the iPhone without detracting from the design of the smartphone. That’s where the Duo for MagSafe excels. It looks good, it’s very protective, and it isn’t “prettier” than the iPhone itself.

The Pros Reasonably priced

Good drop protection

Raised lip around camera and screen

Made of recycled materials

Recyclable at end of life

Stylish but not ostentatious summary 10If you’re looking for an iPhone 13 Pro Max case that won’t cost an arm and a leg but WILL protect your phone, take a look at these cases from Incipio and Survivor.

