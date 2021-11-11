The top-cited problem for new-vehicle owners is connectivity issues with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study.

With newly added capabilities, tech companies and automakers are delivering on consumers’ desires to wirelessly connect smartphones to infotainment systems. However, owners whose vehicles have wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity capability cite more problems (7.1 problems per 100 vehicles) than those whose vehicles do not (4.0 PP100), according to J.D. Power.

“Smartphone mirroring has shown to be a source of problems for several years now but has become more problematic this year with the growing ability to wirelessly connect the feature on a number of vehicles,” says Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power. “Fortunately, the top tech companies and automakers have the ability to generate demand for new or upgraded technologies while troubleshooting current issues as the rollout continues.”

The 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through July 2021.

