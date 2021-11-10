Satechi has announced a new accessory for MacBook Pros: the Pro Hub Mini, though it won’t be available until early 2022.

The Pro Hub Mini acts as an extension to the new laptops and is designed to expand port capabilities, offering a variety of ports in one hub. Additional port options include a USB4 port that supports up to 6K 60Hz display, USB-C and USB-A data ports, audio jack inputs, and more, for the ultimate MacBook Pro experience.

Satechi says its Pro Hub Mini offers missing ports from the 2021 MacBook Pro laptops, including two extra USB-A ports and an Ethernet port. It’s available for pre-order and will ship in early January 2022 IIt costs US$69.99 and is available in space grey ad silver colorways. What’s more from now until the shipping date, you can use code PROHUB for 25% off.

