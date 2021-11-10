Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has denied Apple’s request to delay the implementation of a permanent injunction that will require Apple to make substantial App Store changes, reports MacRumors.

On Oct. 9, Apple filed a notice of appeal with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Here’s part of the body of the appeal: Apple asks the Court to suspend the requirements of its injunction until the appeals filed by both Epic and Apple have been resolved. The company understands and respects the Court’s concerns regarding communications between developers and consumers. Apple is carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information flow while protecting both the efficient functioning of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple’s customers. Striking the right balance may solve the Court’s concerns making the injunction (and perhaps even Apple’s appeal itself) unnecessary. A stay is warranted in these circumstances.

According to MacRumors, Rogers said that Apple wanted “an open-ended stay with no requirement that it make an effort to comply,” and that there are “multiple avenues” for Apple to comply with the injunction while protecting users. She also said that app developers should be able to choose to use the in-app purchase system or another system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related