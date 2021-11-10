French actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful”) is set for a recurring role opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s untitled half-hour comedy series from Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, reports Deadline.

Picked up straight-to-series back in March, the still-untitledseries stars Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.

Martinez will play Jean Pierre, a handsome, charismatic, romantic billionaire. Jean-Pierre comes from a philanthropic, old money family in France and wants his family’s charitable foundation to collaborate with Molly. Although he intends to keep it strictly business, there is an undeniable connection between Jean-Pierre and Molly, according to Deadline.

