Apple has announced that it’s opening an Apple Music radio studio in Paris. As the tech giant celebrates 40 years of operating in France, it says the radio studio is the first of is kind in continental Europe.

Located on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, this studio with state-of-the-art equipment will be the place to create original local content like other Apple Music studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London.

“France occupies a special place in my heart,” CEO Tim Cook says in he press release “Every time I go there, I am inspired by this welcoming, dynamic and deeply creative community of artists and developers. I am delighted to celebrate Apple’s 40th anniversary in France with our local teams and the customers and communities they serve.”

With Apple Music animators Mehdi Maïzi and T-Miss at the helm, the Paris studio will purportedly host the biggest names in French-language music, while offering a springboard to emerging talents. Audio shows and long-format interviews of the LE CODE and Hits Français programs will be recorded there.

The studio will also soon host artists who will come to host their own radio programs. The space will include a radio studio with a DJ booth, as well as a Space Audio listening booth for artists.

From a small sales team set up in 1981, Apple has considerably expanded its activities in France. Today, the company has 2,700 employees in the country and 20 Apple Stores, the largest network in continental Europe. In addition, Apple works with nearly 500 local suppliers.

