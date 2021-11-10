Nextech AR Solutions Corp., “a Metaverse company providing augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services,” will participate in the Augmented Reality & 5G event organized by GovTech Singapore and Singtel (an Asian communications tech group). And the company is partnering with Apple.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) is a statutory board of the Singapore government, under the Prime Minister’s Office.This closed door event, happening on November 17 and 18 at the Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE), brings together select government agencies, augmented reality technology partners and device partners, to discuss how they can leverage 5G networks for augmented reality experiences.

Nextech is one of a small number of AR technology partners chosen to represent their AR technology at this 5G event. Thee company says is device partners include Apple, Microsoft Hololens, Magicleap, Realwear, and MAD Gaze.

Of the device partners, Apple has chosen Nextech to highlight the company’s AR technology on its devices. The tech giant will be providing a variety of hardware devices for the event, including an iPhone 13, iPad Pro, iPad mini and Apple TV for Nextech to use when showcasing its AR. Using Apple’s hardware and new technology, such as Lidar, ARKit and their new M1 chips, Nextech will showcase how its AR solutions are compatible and deployable with Apple hardware.

